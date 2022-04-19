CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) on Tuesday announced that the mask requirement will be lifted in accordance with a recent ruling by a federal judge.

On Monday, a Florida judge ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had overstepped its authority by issuing a mask mandate for public transportation.

In accordance with the ruling, CARTA and other public transportation systems have suspended mask requirements.

In a statement, CARTA said that “masks will continue to be made available to riders, as the CDC recommends that riders wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”