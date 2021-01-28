CARTA to launch “OnDemand” rideshare partnership for seniors, Tel-A-Ride customers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will launch CARTA OnDemand next week, a pilot program that will offer door-to-door service for seniors and Tel-A-Ride customers.

The service will be available for seniors age 55 and up and Tel-A-Ride customers who need to make trips to the medical district or a certain number of trips to or from the WestEdge Publix.

“The focus of CARTA OnDemand is on one thing: putting our riders first,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “The enhanced level of service offered through this partnership with Uber and UZURV will make traveling easier for the most vulnerable transit users. Direct, on-demand access to necessities such as doctor appointments, the pharmacy and grocery store is an unprecedented step forward for public transit in our region, and it is something we hope to replicate in the future.”

Trips with both UZURV and Uber cost $4 each way and rides can be scheduled as much as 30 days in advance or with as little as 1-hour notice.

CARTA OnDemand will be offered in addition to the existing Tel-A-Ride paratransit service. Riders requiring wheelchair accessibility will be required to use UZURV in order to access CARTA OnDemand.

To register for the program, visit RideCARTA.com/OnDemand or in person at the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, 5790 Casper Padgett Way in North Charleston.

Current Tel-A-Ride customers are pre-qualified for the program.

Registered users and Tel-A-Ride customers can book rides through the Uber app or by calling the CARTA OnDemand call center powered by UZURV at (843)-592-3505.

Cash is not accepted for the service; a debit or credit card is required.

Leaders say it’s a first-in-the-region partnership with transportation companies Uber and UZURV.