CARTA offering evacuation rides from downtown Charleston stops

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – CARTA has announced it will suspend regular operations Monday night at 8 p.m. until further notice.

CARTA also announced it will run the Hurricane Evacuation Peninsula Circulator Monday and Tuesday. Buses will service 14 downtown stops with blue Hurricane Evacuation signs.

Note: Charleston County coordinates emergency pickups off the peninsula. A list of Hurricane Evacuation stops is available in the Charleston County Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

SCHEDULE:

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 : NOON – 7 PM & TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 : 8 AM – 7 PM