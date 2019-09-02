Breaking News
CARTA offering evacuation rides from downtown Charleston stops

CARTA offering evacuation rides from downtown Charleston stops

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – CARTA has announced it will suspend regular operations Monday night at 8 p.m. until further notice.

CARTA also announced it will run the Hurricane Evacuation Peninsula Circulator Monday and Tuesday. Buses will service 14 downtown stops with blue Hurricane Evacuation signs.

SCHEDULE:

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 : NOON – 7 PM & TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 : 8 AM – 7 PM

  • CARTA’s role in emergency operations is threefold:
    • Pickups from designated hurricane stops (blue signs) on the peninsula.
    • Transportation of residents with pets. 
    • Transportation of paratransit residents.
  • All pick-up requests or questions regarding emergency service should be directed to the Charleston County Helpline at (843) 746-3900. For assistance in Spanish, call (843) 746-3909.

