CARTA to suspend downtown services Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA will suspend services in Downtown Charleston at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, in accordance with the curfew issued for the peninsula.

The curfew, issued by the City of Charleston, is only in effect for the peninsula from 9:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The last CARTA trip from downtown (Route 10) “will depart Meeting and Mary streets at 9:05 p.m.”

Regular Route 10 service will continue after 9:00 p.m. north of the Superstop at Cosgrove Ave in North Charleston, according to CARTA.

CARTA anticipates regular services on Saturday, but will adapt to comply with curfews.