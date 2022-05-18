CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A shuttle aimed at making trips to the Isle of Palms a little easier will return this summer.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced on Wednesday that its free park-and-ride shuttle, known as the Beach Reach Shuttle, will begin operation on May 28 through the Labor Day weekend.

Those looking to hop a ride to the beach can board the shuttle at stop No. 715, located behind the Belk Men’s store in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, and disembark at 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to the Isle of Palms beach access.

The shuttle will run every half-hour from 9:15 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and every hour from 9:40 a.m. until 5:55 p.m. on Sundays. Riders should plan to arrive at least five minutes prior to the scheduled departure time.

Parking will be available along Market Center Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Connections to Route 40 Mount Pleasant and Route 42 Wando Circulator will also be available.

“Now in its second year, we’re proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the Beach Reach Shuttle,” said Isle of Palms Mayor Philip Pounds. “This has been a team effort in the truest sense of the term, and we’re glad to be working alongside our remarkable partners to increase beach access and share the beauty of the Isle of Palms shoreline this summer.”

“The Town of Mount Pleasant is proud to stand alongside CARTA, Isle of Palms, and our very own Towne Centre to bring the Beach Reach Shuttle back into service,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “I hope folks throughout our community and beyond will join us in taking advantage of this exciting opportunity to make the most of this summer.”

—

Rules of the ride: In order to maintain the safety of all riders and provide adequate space for those on board, Beach Reach passengers must adhere to the policies which are outlined below.

All drinks must be in spill-proof containers. A cup with a spill-proof lid is sufficient per CARTA system policy. No alcoholic beverages are allowed on any CARTA vehicles. Limited bags and large items are allowed. Riders may bring up to four regular shopping-sized bags. Items brought on board must be held by riders or stowed safely beneath the seat. Items may not block the aisle or prevent seats from being used by other passengers at any time. No large, bulky items are allowed, including, but not limited to: tents, large beach umbrellas, surfboards, etc. Items such as chairs, small umbrellas, and boogie or body-boards are allowed but must adhere to the size-related rules listed above. Coolers are welcome, but must also adhere to the aforementioned policies. Shoes/flip-flops, pants/shorts and a shirt are required while riding the bus. Cover-ups are also acceptable. Riders who have not fully dried off when departing the beach must sit on a towel or mat once onboard the bus. Bikes should be placed on the bike rack located at the front of the bus and are not allowed inside the vehicle at any time. No eating while on board. As mentioned above, drinks are permitted only in spill-proof containers.

Riders found to be in violation of any of the aforementioned policies may not be permitted onboard the shuttle.

—

Full route details and bus tracking can be found in the Transit App, which is available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores. Riders can also view traffic conditions and municipal information for all area beaches via the Beach Reach app, which is also available for Apple and Google smartphones.