Carver Maritime announces $27.8M expansion in North Charleston, will create 50 new jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A company known for its shipping and warehousing storage operations announced a $27.8 million expansion in Charleston County on Monday.

Carver Maritime, LLC was founded in 2016 and currently has a deep-water pier for loading and offloading ships and barges, along with more than half a million square feet of warehousing space off Shipyard Creek Road in North Charleston.

It also accommodates ships carrying cargo such as salt, break bulk, gypsum and stone aggregates.

But an expansion of the existing operations will include the construction of a new 120,000-square-foot building to support its stevedoring, warehousing and supply chain business, and it will create 50 new jobs.

“We are always excited when one of our existing businesses chooses to increase its footprint in South Carolina. We celebrate Carver Maritime, LLC’s decision to expand and create 50 new jobs in Charleston County,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

“The ability to efficiently import and export goods into our region is an asset to the economy we rely upon, creating jobs and investment in our community. We are happy to see these benefits expanding in the city of North Charleston,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs of site preparation and construction.

Work is expected to be completed by 2025.

Individuals interested in joining the Carver Maritime, LLC team should contact hr@carvercompanies.com.