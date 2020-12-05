CAS offering rewards for information that leads to arrests in two animal cruelty cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is offering rewards for information that leads to arrests and convictions in two separate cases of animal cruelty.

The first case involves a black and white kitten that was shot in the spine with a pellet gun, leading to severe pain and paralysis. The condition was so bad that the kitten “had to be humanely euthanized.”

Kitten with pellet in spine

The kitten was found Wednesday near a Citgo gas station at 5820 Dorchester Road in north Charleston.

CAS is offering a $2,500 reward in this case.

The second case involves the abandonment of two guinea pigs, which were locked in their cage and put in a dumpster behind an apartment complex at 8118 Prestwich Drive.

Via CAS

The apartment complex is just eight minutes away from CAS. CAS Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Aldwin Roman, said “what makes this case so troubling is that these animals were left to die like they were pieces of garbage. The owners could have easily contacted us.”

CS is offering a $1,000 reward in this case.