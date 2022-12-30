NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat who underwent surgery to remove 38 hair ties from its stomach has died.

The cat, named Juliet, was dropped off at the Charleston Animal Society by a good Samaritan after it was discovered the cat was left behind when her owners moved out of town.

Juliet was suffering some kind of blockage and could not eat. The surgery team at Charleston Animal Society later removed dozens of hair ties from the animal’s stomach and believed she was recovering despite a buildup of fat in her liver.

But the animal society provided an update Friday evening saying Juliet did not survive.

“Our expert veterinarians and lifesaving team perform what we think are miracles every single day. Unfortunately, even with the best care, not every animal makes it,” the animal society said. “Even though Juliet was loved and was not suffering during her last days, she did succumb to this tragic accident.”

It’s unclear how Juliet got ahold of the hair ties.