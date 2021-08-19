Catholic Diocese of Charleston implements mask mandate for students, staff in Catholic schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston on Thursday implemented a temporary mask mandate for all students and staff in its schools.

This includes:

Summerville Catholic School

Divine Redeemer Catholic School

St. John’s Catholic School

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Bishop England High School

Charleston Catholic School

Nativity School

Christ Our King Stella Maris Catholic School

The decision was made “after watching the number of positive COVID cases grow daily in South Carolina,” and based on guidance from medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), according to a statement from Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

The requirement extends to employees at the Charleston-based pastoral center any time they are not sitting at their desks.

“We believe wearing masks indoors is an important initiative to protect our community, especially children, from this highly contagious virus,” the statement said.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.