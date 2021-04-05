CCPL, CARTA bring free books to bus stops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library and CARTA on Monday launched the Books on Busses program, which provides free books to public transportation riders in the area.

As part of the program, book boxes will be placed at two CARTA stops in North Charleston: the Rivers Avenue Park and Ride Lot at 1251 Melnick Drive and the Superstop at Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues.

The boxes are filled with books from CCPL’s community collection and are free for the taking. The books do not have to be returned.

Program sponsors say that they hope to increase literacy in the community by making books more easily accessible.