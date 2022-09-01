CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library System (CCPL) is encouraging residents to sign up for a library card during the month of September.

The American Library Association recognizes September as Library Card Sign-up Month.

Throughout the month, CCPL is working to remind everyone “that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.”

Library card-holders not only have access to thousands of books, but also audiobooks, movies, and local parks, as well as assistance with things like resume writing, job searches, and computer literacy.

Members can also check out technology like Wi-Fi hotspots, tablets, Chromebooks, telescopes, and more.

CCPL will be hosting a social media campaign, which will include giveaways and prizes, throughout the month. Click here to follow.

Residents can also visit one of 18 CCPL branches for in-person celebrations.