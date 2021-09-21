CCPL, Charleston County BEVR helping to increase voter engagement during National Voter Registration Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September is National Voter Registration Month and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is partnering with the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) to help community members register to vote.

“The right to vote is a key part of our society, but lack of access to voting information and services can have a negative impact on this vital process,” says CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “Libraries are safe, convenient, and accessible community hubs, so this partnership was a natural fit. We’re excited to work with BEVR for this worthy cause.”

Charleston County BEVR conducts all county, state, and federal elections in the county, state, and federal in addition to serving the community as a resource for voter engagement, voter education, and keeping the public up to date with election news.

“CCPL has been a leader in our community, especially in terms of making voting and the process of registering to vote accessible to all our citizens,” says BEVR Executive Director Isaac Cramer. “Our partnership is expanding, and I am grateful for the opportunities to utilize our libraries in the community.”

Voter registration forms are available at every CCPL branch, with secure boxes for those forms to be safely turned in at seven branches: Baxter-Patrick James Island, Edisto Island, Bees Ferry West Ashley, McClellanville, Main, John L. Dart, and Otranto Road.

In addition, several branches will host events to encourage voter engagement. Throughout September, the League of Women Voters will be stationed at several branches to help with voter registration. BEVR’s mobile satellite unite will also stop at various locations through October 1.

League of Women Registration Events

September 24 – Main Library (Time TBD)

September 27 – Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 9:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.

September 27 – John’s Island Library, 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

September 28 – West Ashley Library, 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

BEVR Mobile Voting Unit, 10 A.M – 2 P.M.

September 23 – Bees Ferry West Ashley Library

September 24 – John’s Island Library

September 29 – Wando Mount Pleasant Library

September 30 – St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

October 1 – Baxter-Patrick James Island Library

To learn more on BEVR and voter registration, visit vote.charlestoncounty.org. For more information on CCPL visit ccpl.org.