CCPL ending late fees for library items

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Effective June 1, the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) system will no longer charge late fees.

Additionally, late fees charged for any item before June 1 will be waived if the item is returned by the end of July.

Late fees for books were eliminated in 2018. This additional step eliminates late fees on all items, including DVDs, CDs, Chromebooks, Hotspots, etc.

However, if the items are not returned within 42 days, CCPL will “take steps to recover the item or its full replacement cost, which may lead to a referral to Unique Management Systems, a collections agency.”

CCPL will keep members updated regarding due dates via email and text message.

The move is meant to increase accessibility for members. CCPL Executive Director, Angela Craig, said that “fines create an unnecessary barrier between community members and… library materials and services.”