CCPL expanding operating hours, services, and programs

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is expanding operating hours, services, and programs beginning June 1.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCPL scaled back hours on Wednesday to allow more time for sanitation protocols. Now, “most CCPL branches will… offer a full day of services on Wednesdays,” operating from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Edisto and McClellanville branches will operate on the following schedules:

Edisto:

  • Monday and Tuesday — 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday — closed
  • Thursday — 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday — 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday — closed

McClellanville

  • Monday and Tuesday — 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday — closed
  • Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday — 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday — closed

The Folly Beach and Village libraries will continue with curbside operations only.

CCPL is bringing back the Book-a-Librarian program, which allows members to “make an appointment with a librarian for one-on-one help with subjects such as technology, resume-writing, job-hunting, etc.” One-on-one help is also available for telehealth, notary, and rental assistance services.

Certain CCPL branches will also resume hosting in-person programs outdoors. Contact your local branch for more information on what programs are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!