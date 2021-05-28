CCPL expanding operating hours, services, and programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is expanding operating hours, services, and programs beginning June 1.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCPL scaled back hours on Wednesday to allow more time for sanitation protocols. Now, “most CCPL branches will… offer a full day of services on Wednesdays,” operating from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Edisto and McClellanville branches will operate on the following schedules:

Edisto:

Monday and Tuesday — 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday — closed

Thursday — 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday — 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday — closed

McClellanville

Monday and Tuesday — 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday — closed

Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday — closed

The Folly Beach and Village libraries will continue with curbside operations only.

CCPL is bringing back the Book-a-Librarian program, which allows members to “make an appointment with a librarian for one-on-one help with subjects such as technology, resume-writing, job-hunting, etc.” One-on-one help is also available for telehealth, notary, and rental assistance services.

Certain CCPL branches will also resume hosting in-person programs outdoors. Contact your local branch for more information on what programs are available.