CCPL expanding operating hours, services, and programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is expanding operating hours, services, and programs beginning June 1.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCPL scaled back hours on Wednesday to allow more time for sanitation protocols. Now, “most CCPL branches will… offer a full day of services on Wednesdays,” operating from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Edisto and McClellanville branches will operate on the following schedules:
Edisto:
- Monday and Tuesday — 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday — closed
- Thursday — 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday — 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday — closed
McClellanville
- Monday and Tuesday — 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday — closed
- Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday — 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday — closed
The Folly Beach and Village libraries will continue with curbside operations only.
CCPL is bringing back the Book-a-Librarian program, which allows members to “make an appointment with a librarian for one-on-one help with subjects such as technology, resume-writing, job-hunting, etc.” One-on-one help is also available for telehealth, notary, and rental assistance services.
Certain CCPL branches will also resume hosting in-person programs outdoors. Contact your local branch for more information on what programs are available.