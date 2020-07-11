CCPL expands curbside pickup hours at select locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced on Friday that they are expanding curbside pickup service hours at many branches, effective Monday.

All of the library buildings remain closed to the public, however curbside operations allow members access to library materials, while maintaining social distancing.



The main, Mount Pleasant, Wando Mount Pleasant, Baxter-Patrick James Island, Johns Island, St. Paul’s Hollywood, Dorchester Road, Otranto Road, and Hurd St. Andrews branches will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The West Ashley, Cooper River Memorial, Folly Beach, John L. Dart, Edisto, and McClellanville branches will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

After July 20, the Sullivan’s Island branch will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

CCPL outlines the following steps for using curbside pickup service:

Reserve the items you wish to check out by placing a hold online or by phone. All items will be available for checkout except: Telescopes Storytime Kits Electronic magnifiers New American Kits Museum Passes (the SC State Park Exploration Kits ARE available for online checkout) You will receive a notification that your items have been processed and are ready to schedule for pick up. Call the branch where you indicated you will be picking up your items BEFORE you travel to the branch. Phone calls will be taken during the operating hours listed above to schedule your curbside pickup. When you arrive at the branch location, please follow the instructions on the signage for parking and remain in your vehicle. Walkers should follow the instructions for walk-up pickup and adhere to social distancing practices. Once you arrive, call the branch. The phone number will be listed on the signage at the location upon your arrival and is available on our website at www.ccpl.org/branches. One of our staff members will ask you to show your library card or identification. They will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and will maintain social distance. Wait for us while we work our magic and fetch your items. Your items will be delivered to you in your vehicle in a paper bag. Enjoy your reading, watching, listening and loving of CCPL items! Return your items in the book drops by the due date.

CCPL notes that WiFi is still accessible outside all branches Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.