SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on Sullivan’s Island will soon have more time to browse for a good book to read.
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Friday announced an expansion of operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library beginning Tuesday, September 6.
Leaders said the additional time will help the branch better serve its patrons and the surrounding community.
The new hours will be as follows:
- Monday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. *
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (previously closed on Wednesdays)
- Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (previously closed at 1 p.m.)
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
As a note, all Charleston County Public Library Branches are closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday.