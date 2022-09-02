SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on Sullivan’s Island will soon have more time to browse for a good book to read.

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Friday announced an expansion of operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library beginning Tuesday, September 6.

Leaders said the additional time will help the branch better serve its patrons and the surrounding community.

The new hours will be as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. *

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (previously closed on Wednesdays)

Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (previously closed at 1 p.m.)

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

As a note, all Charleston County Public Library Branches are closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday.