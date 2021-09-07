CCPL extending Friday hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Tuesday announced that Friday hours will be extended at multiple branches.
The following libraries will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays, beginning September 10:
- Main Library
- Wando Mount Pleasant
- Bees Ferry West Ashley
- West Ashley
- Baxter-Patrick James Island
- St. Paul’s Hollywood
- Otranto Road
- John’s Island
- Hurt/St. Andrews
- John L. Dart
Smaller branches including Village, McClellanville, Poe/Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, Edisto Island, and Cooper River Memorial will remain on their normal schedules.
The Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road libraries are still closed for renovations.