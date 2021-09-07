CCPL extending Friday hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Tuesday announced that Friday hours will be extended at multiple branches.

The following libraries will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays, beginning September 10:

Main Library

Wando Mount Pleasant

Bees Ferry West Ashley

West Ashley

Baxter-Patrick James Island

St. Paul’s Hollywood

Otranto Road

John’s Island

Hurt/St. Andrews

John L. Dart

Smaller branches including Village, McClellanville, Poe/Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, Edisto Island, and Cooper River Memorial will remain on their normal schedules.

The Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road libraries are still closed for renovations.