CCPL extending Friday hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Tuesday announced that Friday hours will be extended at multiple branches.

The following libraries will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays, beginning September 10:

  • Main Library
  • Wando Mount Pleasant
  • Bees Ferry West Ashley
  • West Ashley
  • Baxter-Patrick James Island
  • St. Paul’s Hollywood
  • Otranto Road
  • John’s Island
  • Hurt/St. Andrews
  • John L. Dart

Smaller branches including Village, McClellanville, Poe/Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, Edisto Island, and Cooper River Memorial will remain on their normal schedules.

The Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road libraries are still closed for renovations.

