CCPL, Lowcountry Food Bank host “Kids Café Snack Program”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library and Lowcountry Food Bank will partner to present the Kids Café Snack Program beginning Monday.
The program will provide free healthy snacks from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17.
Snacks will be available for children 18 years and younger at the following locations:
- John L. Dart – 1067 King St.
- Main Branch – 68 Calhoun St.
- Cooper River Memorial – 2036 Cherokee St.
- St. Paul’s Hollywood – 5130 Highway 165