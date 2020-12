CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library on Thursday announced that the Main Library at 68 Calhoun Street has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library is closed so that an outside contractor can properly clean and sanitize the space. It is expected to reopen on Saturday.

The book drop/return will be closed during the sanitation process.

Employees that are close contacts to the infected individual are quarantining.