MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library on Tuesday announced that a staff member at the Wando Mount Pleasant branch has tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, the library — including the book drop — will be closed on Wednesday for cleaning, and will reopen on Thursday.

Employees identified as close contacts will self quarantine.

CCPL is working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to reduce the spread of COVID-19.