CCPL: New Bees Ferry West Ashley Library set to open November 2nd

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is set to open its new location, the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library, next week.

Leaders with the library say the 20,000 square-foot facility is located off Glenn McConnell Parkway adjacent to West Ashley High School and C.E. Williams Middle School.

“Surrounded by bustling neighborhoods and active schools, this new facility will bring all of the resources, services and technology of a modern library to the rapidly growing Bees Ferry community,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “We’re excited to invite the public into this beautiful library this November.”





According to CCPL, this location is the fourth of five new branches open after a $108.5 million referendum was passed in 2014, calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches.

The Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, followed by the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library in November 2019 and the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library in the Summer of 2020.

Construction on the facility began in December 2018 following design meetings and community presentations.

The Bees Ferry West Ashley Library will include community rooms, self-check kiosks and automated materials handling, a creative studio/makerspace equipped with several tools including sewing machines, a Cricut, art materials and more, a teen area, storytime room, outdoor reading areas, study rooms and a learning/computer lab.

CCPL said the library will open Monday, November 2nd at 9:00 a.m.