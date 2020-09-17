CCPL offering ‘career connection kits’ for local job seekers with limited or no internet availability

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is offering ‘Career Connection Kits’ to help job seekers with limited or no internet connection.

CCPL’s communications manager, Doug Reynolds, the kits will be available through the Main and Baxter-Patrick James Island Branches.

The kits will include a Chromebook and Kajeet WiFi hotspot.

According to CCPL, the Kajeet devices and Chromebooks were awarded to CCPL through a grant aimed at expanding digital network access, the purchase of internet accessible devices and providing technical support services.

“This project is made possible in part by a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the South Carolina State Library,” said Reynolds in a news release Thursday.

“A digital divide exists in our community, and this lack of connectivity can make it very difficult for job seekers to get the resources they need to find a career,” said CCPL Associate Director John Walden. “These Career Connection kits are another way for us to narrow the gap and provide an important service to our community.”

The kits can be checked out by adult library cardholders for a period of four weeks (28 days) and are not renewable.

There are 10 total kits available for checkout, six at the Main Library and four at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library. Community members who are interested in checking out a kit must attend an in-person orientation before receiving the kit.

To learn more about the kits and attending an orientation, call the Charleston County Public Library at 843-805-6930 or email careerconnection@ccpl.org.