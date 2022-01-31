CCPL offering free tax preparation services at multiple library branches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is prepared to help you with your taxes this year with free tax assistance being offered at several library locations throughout February, March, and April.

CCPL has partnered with AARP, SC Thrive, and the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) to provide tax preparation assistance, free of charge, at 10 CCPL branches.

“Tax preparation can be challenging and stressful, and many people can’t afford to pay for professional help,” said Karli Gallagher, CCPL’s Adult System Coordinator. “By working with these partner organizations, we’re excited to be able to offer patrons safe, convenient, and, most importantly, free assistance at many of our libraries throughout the County.”

Tax help will be offered at the following branches:

Baxter-Patrick James Island – 1858 South Grimball Rd, Charleston

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Wednesdays, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Bees Ferry West Ashley – 3035 Sanders Rd, Charleston

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Thursdays, Feb. 10 and 24, March 10 and 24, April 7, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cooper River Memorial (Temporary) – 2036 Cherokee St, North Charleston

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Fridays, Feb. 4 and 18, March 4 and 18, April 1 and 15, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

VITA – No appointments (first come, first served)

Saturdays, Feb. 5 – April 9, from 9-10 a.m.

Hurd/St. Andrews – 1735 N. Woodmere Dr, Charleston

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Thursdays, Feb. 3 and 17; March 3, 17, and 31; April 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AARP – By appointment only. Call 843-790-3278.

Fridays, Feb. 4 – April 15, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

John L. Dart – 1067 King St, Charleston

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Mondays, Feb. 7 – April 12, from 2 – 6 p.m.

John’s Island – 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Wednesdays, Feb. 2 – April 13, from 1 – 5 p.m.

AARP – By appointment only. Call 843-790-3278.

Saturdays, Feb. 5 – April 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Main – 68 Calhoun St, Charleston

VITA – No appointments (first come, first served)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 1 – April 14, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AARP – By appointment only. Call 843-790-3278.

Mondays, Feb. 7 – April 11, from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Otranto Road – 2261 Otranto Rd, North Charleston

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Tuesdays, Feb. 1 – April 12, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Paul’s Hollywood – 5130 Hwy 165, Hollywood

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Fridays, Feb. 2 and 25, March 11 and 25, April 8, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wando Mt. Pleasant – 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, Mt. Pleasant

SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774.

Saturdays, Feb. 5 – April 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AARP – Schedule appointments at 843-790-3278 or in-person at the branch

Mondays and Fridays, Feb. 4 – April 15, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information, visit ccpl.org/taxhelp.