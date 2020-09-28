CCPL offering Google Chromebook checkouts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday announced that it will soon begin a Google Chromebook checkout program at all nine of its branches.

Beginning October 1, 90 Google Chromebooks will be made available “in an effort to give patrons equitable access to technology.”

The checkout period will be four weeks (28 days), and the Chromebooks are not eligible for renewal.

To checkout a Chromebook, adult holders of a CCPL card must sign a Borrower Agreement.

In addition to the Chromebooks, CCPL has made 90 Kajeet mobile WiFi hotspots available for checkout.

CCPL Executive Director, Angela Craig, explained that “many members of our community lack access to broadband internet or divides, putting them at a disadvantage.” Since “libraries are built upon accessibility,” Craig believes it is CCPL’s “job to narrow the gap in the digital divide that exists in our community.”