CCPL offering standardized test prep classes in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is offering free courses designed to help students learn how to prepare for many of the upcoming standardized tests.

The classes will take place at different CCPL branches throughout the month of February, and will offer guidance on studying for the SAT, ACT, and ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) for students in grades 9-12 and their caretakers, according to CCPL.

During the class, students will learn how to use the EBSCO database to access test prep materials- which can cost thousands of dollars elsewhere- for free with a library card.

Using the database, students can access test prep books, practice exams, and more.

The CCPL describes EBSCO’s LearningExpress as “a database of free interactive tools available to library patrons that can help learners of all ages reach their educational and professional goals.”

As an added incentive, pizza will be provided at each class.

The schedule is as follows: