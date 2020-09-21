CCPL offering stories on demand, afterschool snacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday introduced their new Dial-A-Story line, which provides weekly recorded stories available on demand.

Each week, five new stories will be recorded, one in each of the following categories: Birth-Kindergarten, Birth-Kindergarten in Spanish, 1st-5th grade, 1st-5th grade in Spanish, Young adult, and Adult.

The new stories will be recorded on Mondays and will be available throughout the week by dialing (843) 805-6806.

CCPL said “listening to a story helps to engage everyone in literacy. Even its it’s passive listening, it engages your brain and has great benefits in your reading and your vocabulary.”

Additionally, CCPL and the Lowcountry Food Bank are providing after-school snacks at the MAin Library to kids and teens between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays.

While the after-school snack program is only being offered at the Main Library now, CCPL hopes to expand to all of their branches.

CCPL Community Engagement Manager, Devon Andrews, said that many of the students that visit CPPL after school every day “may not get another substantial meal until they return to school the next day.”