CCPL offering take-home COVID-19 test kits at select branches October 23

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On October 23, Charleston County Public Library will be giving away free take-home tests at certain branches during a special giveaway event.

The testing kits will be available while supplies last and distributed through curbside pickup only outside of each branch. Up to five kits are given per vehicle.

Five branches throughout Charleston County will be giving away test kits from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baxter-Patrick James Island at 1858 South Grimball Road in Charleston

Bees Ferry West Ashley at 3035 Sanders Road in Charleston

Main at 68 Calhoun Street in Downtown Charleston

Otranto at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston

St. Paul’s Hollywood at 5130 Highway 165 in Hollywood

“Libraries are all about access and we wanted to help our partners at DHEC in their effort to connect our communities to the opportunity of owning a free COVID-19 test, should they need it,” says Natalie Hauff, CCPL Deputy Director of Innovation. “We are also grateful for passionate staff members who have poured their hearts into our community during this pandemic. Events like this would not be possible without their tireless efforts.”

Library staff will not be able to assist with testing as kits are for at-home use only. Completed tests must be returned via FedEx shipping at any drop-off location; shipping labels are included with all kits. In keeping the public and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19, tests may not be returned to a library branch, and results should not be retrieved on library computers.

Click here to find a FedEx dropbox location.

For more information, visit ccpl.org. For more information on testing kits, visit crlcorp.com/covid-19-testing/faq