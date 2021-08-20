CCPL opening renovated John’s Island Library Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday will open the recently renovated John’s Island library on Maybank Highway with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
The branch has been closed for over a year as renovations were underway.
Updates to the branch include:
- New interior finishes
- New shelving
- New furniture
- New designated areas for children and teens
- Technology upgrades
- Refreshed collection of books, audiobooks, etc.
The branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.