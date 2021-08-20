CCPL opening renovated John’s Island Library Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday will open the recently renovated John’s Island library on Maybank Highway with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The branch has been closed for over a year as renovations were underway.

Updates to the branch include:

New interior finishes

New shelving

New furniture

New designated areas for children and teens

Technology upgrades

Refreshed collection of books, audiobooks, etc.

The branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.