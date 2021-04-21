CCPL seeking community input on library renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) organization is seeking community input on upcoming renovations at three library branches.

Improvements are underway at the Hurd/St. Andrews branch, John’s Island branch, and Otranto Road branch. CCPL wants to know what programs and ‘maker/DIY equipment’ the public would like to see added to the libraries.

Programs provide “a valuable and engaging experience that meet one or more of the following goals:”

• Provides opportunities for continuing education and lifelong learning
• Foster literacy, workforce development, educational success and community
engagement
• Serve our community’s diversity through engaging entertainment, enrichment
and opportunities to encounter new ideas and learn new skills
• Offers a dynamic exchange of information
• Facilitates wide-ranging discussions and supports civic dialogue
• Fosters community networks and introduces residents
• Allows exploration of ideas in a safe environment
• Enhances the library’s role as a community resource
• Introduces patrons and non-users to library resources, services or programs
• Builds stronger communities
• Expands the visibility of the library

Maker/DIY equipment are tools for the community to use to complete projects, such as sewing machines, 3D printers, craft materials, etc.

CCPL Executive Director, Angela Craig, said “libraries are a place for the community, by the community. This survey will provide invaluable input and let the community be a part of shaping and molding the programs they would like to experience inside their libraries.”

Click here to take the survey.

