CCPL temporary closing three locations for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will close three libraries on August 22 for renovations.

The project could take up to a year to complete and will impact the Otranto Road branch, Johns Island branch, and Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews branch.

Renovations will include:

New interior finishes

Replacement of shelving

Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)

New furniture

Technology upgrades

New designated children and teen areas

To accomodate patrons of the closed branches, “items placed on hold will automatically be rerouted to the default locations listed below:”

Items from Otranto Road will be rerouted to Dorchester Road Regional Library

Items from Hurd/St. Andrews will be rerouted to Main Library

Items from John’s Island will be rerouted to Baxter-Patrick James Island Library

Customers can also choose to have items placed on hold sent to other branches by selecting the location online, or calling the branch.

Returns can be made to any open branch.

Once renovations on these branches are complete, renovations will begin on the Dorchester Road branch and Mount Pleasant branch.