CCPL temporary closing three locations for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will close three libraries on August 22 for renovations.
The project could take up to a year to complete and will impact the Otranto Road branch, Johns Island branch, and Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews branch.
Renovations will include:
- New interior finishes
- Replacement of shelving
- Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)
- New furniture
- Technology upgrades
- New designated children and teen areas
To accomodate patrons of the closed branches, “items placed on hold will automatically be rerouted to the default locations listed below:”
- Items from Otranto Road will be rerouted to Dorchester Road Regional Library
- Items from Hurd/St. Andrews will be rerouted to Main Library
- Items from John’s Island will be rerouted to Baxter-Patrick James Island Library
Customers can also choose to have items placed on hold sent to other branches by selecting the location online, or calling the branch.
Returns can be made to any open branch.
Once renovations on these branches are complete, renovations will begin on the Dorchester Road branch and Mount Pleasant branch.