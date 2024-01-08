CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County libraries will be closed Tuesday due to a threat of severe weather.

The announcement by the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) came on Monday, shortly after several area school districts announced a move to eLearning for the day.

Leaders with CCPL said all branches, offices, book drops, and automated material returns will be closed.

“Patrons are asked to not leave items outside of the book drops. As a reminder, patrons may still access our digital resources during the closures by visiting ccpl.org,” officials said.

A storm system is forecast to move across the Lowcountry on Tuesday bringing with it severe storms, strong winds, heavy rain, a threat of flooding, and a potential for tornadoes.

Branches plan to reopen as regularly scheduled on Wednesday.