CCPL: West Ashley branch closed Monday due to nearby flooding

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library has temporarily closed its West Ashley branch due to flooding in the area.

Leaders with CCPL said the location at 45 Windermere Blvd. will be closed on Monday due to high water around the branch. There is no water inside the building.

Book drops will be closed, but overdue fines will be waived during the closure period.

The library will also be closed for the holidays, Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and will reopen Friday, Dec. 27. Book drops will be unavailable while the branches are closed so that our staff can spend time with their families.

Overdue fines will not be charged while the book drops are closed.