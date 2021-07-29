CCPL’s ‘Free and Fresh’ program expands to Otranto Road, John L. Dart libraries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library’s ‘Free and Fresh’ program is expanding to additional branches thanks to funding from Healthy Tri-County.

The program will begin at the Otranto Road Library in North Charleston and the John L. Dart Library on King Street beginning Monday, August 2nd.

The Free and Fresh program began at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library in March. Those in need can stop by a participating library branch to find a refrigerator that is regularly stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables during regular business hours.

Advance registration or sign-up is required.

CCPL Free and Fresh refridgerator

“Through our fridge at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library, we have been able to distribute thousands of pounds of free produce to the community, which we hope will contribute to improved health outcomes in that region of the county,” said CCPL Community Engagement Associate Director, Devon Andrews. “We know that food insecurity and health disparities are also prevalent in the downtown and North Charleston communities and we are so grateful to Healthy Tri-County for providing the means to expand this program to those areas.”

Healthy Tri-County (HTC) is a multi-sector regional initiative that works to improve the health and well-being of every person and community within the Tri-County (Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester) region.

Library officials say funding from the group will help keep the refrigerators stocked with fresh produce for the next six months.

“Healthy Tri-County is committed to finding innovative ways to strengthen health outcomes for all people during these difficult times,” said Renee Linyard-Gary, Trident United Way Health Director. “This partnership means so much to so many and it’s a prime example of how groups across the Tri-County are coming together to be there for people in need by providing healthy alternatives which we hope can lead to a lifetime of healthy food choices.”

Additionally, funding for the refrigerator at the John L. Dart Library was provided by the Joanna Foundation. The Charleston Friends of the Library, Lowcountry Food Bank and Fields to Families have also provided additional support to the program.