CCSD addresses virtual threats and concerns

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – After a bomb threat that was made at a Charleston County Middle School Wednesday the district is addressing concerns over virtual threats and how they are handled.

District leadership says this is an isolated event, but online learning does present a new avenue for ways threats can be made.

When a threat is made towards a school the same protocol is used now as it was before.

Director of Information and Technology for the district, Andy Pruitt, says law enforcement got involved and investigated the incident Wednesday before clearing the school.

“Even though it happened in a virtual classroom we still follow any kind of protocol that would take place when any threat is made like that at a school. Whether it was called in, whether it happened inside an actual physical classroom, that was us following protocols that were already in place,” Pruitt added.

Online learning has presented new challenges. The Charleston County School District has had a few incidents of students sharing private class links with others.

“Now more than ever we need to practice good digital citizenship and part of that is making sure that if you’ve been provided within your classroom the link to participate in your class, that you’re not sharing that with anybody else that (doesn’t) need it,” mentioned Pruitt.

Pruitt says those students who shared private classroom links have been identified and will be disciplined by the school.

“This is a student disciplinary issue. You know, this is where the students and the families have to take some ownership in behavior,” Pruitt commented.

Teachers have received virtual training and will continue to do so throughout the year.