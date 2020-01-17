CCSD adopts new safety response program

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The Charleston County School District will implement a new safety response program Tuesday, January 21st known as the Standard Response Protocol (SRP).

The district previously used a color code system to indicate emergencies. For example, red was for an emergency lockdown while code green stood for a bomb threat evacuation.

CCSD says the new program eliminates the need to interpret codes by using plain language.



There are five different response protocols in the SRP: Lockout, lockdown, evacuate, shelter and hold. Each is used in different emergency situations. For instance, lockout is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building.

CCSD Board of Trustee Member Kevin Hollinshead says the school district has adopted the new program to be uniform across the country.

“I think the district is trying to be uniform across the country, so if a child lives in New York or Virginia and they come to South Carolina that child and parent can identify with the same system that is unilaterally used across the country,” said Hollinshead.

CCSD says district staff members have been trained on the new protocol but with the plain language and clear instructions, it will be easy for visitors to understand.

The Charleston County School District says the standard response protocol does not change their current response procedures but enhances them to initiate a particular response through clear language.

For more information on the new safety program visit, you can visit the CCSD webpage here.