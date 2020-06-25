CCSD: All students will have option of entirely virtual school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Charleston County School District members met via Zoom to discuss moving forward with reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait explained that the district’s “default” position is to resume “face-to-face classroom instruction for as many students as [they] can effectively serve, contingent on [the] area’s COVID-19 spread rate.”

CCSD is working with the SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine operating procedures under different rate-of-spread scenarios.

Options for areas in which the rate of spread is too high to sustain in-person classes include alternate schedules, such as A/B Days in which children get face-to-face instruction at least 50% of the time, and online learning.

Dr. Postlewait said that a “full-time online school” will be available “for students whose parents do not wish to return to a face-to-face classroom setting” and “children whose health is fragile,” regardless of the rate of spread in the community. She used second graders as an example for how the classes will take place, saying “all the second graders in the district may be online at the same time together, [taught] by teachers who are very good at delivering the second-grade curriculum through virtual technology.”

She acknowledged the need to ensure that students without internet connectivity are provided access to WiFi. Additionally, Dr. Postlewait acknowledged the shortcomings of the quickly-implemented online learning that was brought about in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that they have learned a lot about how to be more effective in an online environment, and that a follow up meeting about the details of the operation is needed.

Currently, CCSD hopes that children will be able to return to school in August, but due to the recent COVID-19 spike in the area, they have decided to postpone voting on a return date.