CCSD and MUSC hosting vaccination clinic for high school students to receive first dose vaccine shots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District and MUSC will be partnering to host a vaccine clinic to administer first dose vaccine shots to students.

The clinic will be done at Stall High School in North Charleston starting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for all students 16-years-old and older in the district who want the vaccine. Students must make an appointment if they would live to participate.

The event is happening in order to give doses to the eight largest high schools in the district.

MUSC pharmacists and doctors will be on stand by to help school nurses administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Parental consent is required even though health officials say state laws do not require it. Health officials say Pfizer is working to expand the vaccine to children 12 and up in the future.

MUSC and CCSD have worked closely since the beginning of the pandemic to keep students, staff and faculty safe.

As for smaller high schools, officials say other healthcare organizations will handle the rest of the district’s schools.