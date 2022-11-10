CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Charleston County will learn from home Friday due to severe weather potential this week.

The Charleston County School District announced a shift to eLearning for Friday because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Staff members will have a remote workday.

Schools and district offices will be closed except for essential personnel.

Kaleidoscope and all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

The district previously announced the District 20 schools – including those located within the peninsula – would have an eLearning day Thursday due to potential flooding.