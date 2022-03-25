CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District surprised five teachers on Friday, revealing them as the finalists for 2022 Teacher of the Year.

The 2022 finalists are:

Natasha Akery- Academic Magnet High School



Akery began teaching in 2017 through an alternative certification process. Having previously worked at Military Magnet Academy, she has been an English instructor and diversity coach at Academic Magnet since 2020. In her role as diversity coach, Akery designs and facilitates professional development for faculty, staff, and administrators in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. A 2009 College of Charleston graduate, she is currently pursing a Master of Science at the International Institute for Restorative Practices, which she will use to inspire culturally responsive teaching and restorative pratices in the CCSD English Language Arts and Social Studies program.

Nathalie Bennett- Northwoods Middle School



Bennett has been an educator for 13 years in both North and South Carolina and currently serves as a sixth grade math teacher at Northwoods Middle School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Biology from Wake Forest University and is an active member and volunteer of the Girls Scouts of Eastern South Carolina. Bennett has been lauded for her participation in school activities including being a member of the PTO/PTA at every school she has taught in. Throughout her career, Bennett has served a professional development leader and received numerous recognitions, including being named a “Tireless Teacher” at Northwoods and a Wake Forest University 2005 Hall Award Winner, which is presented to one graduating elementary teacher each year for excellence in student teaching.

Chakadasovavan Or- Julian Mitchell Elementary School



Or is in his third year as a third-grade teacher at Julian Mitchell Elementary School. A graduate of College of Charleston, Or returned to the college to pursue a Masters in Teaching, Learning, and Advocacy. Or explains his area of interest in education as addressing poverty and environmental factors whcih disrupt a child’s potential to recieve quality education and hopes that through the Masters program he can find ways to support the students at Mitchell and advocate for their needs. Or was recognized as the 2021 Avery Research Center TEacher of the Year, 2020 CCSD Rookie Teacher of the Year, and the recipient of the 2020 Guiding Light Excellence Award.

Ashley Pomposelli- James B. Edwards Elementary School



Currently in her fifth year at James B. Edwards Elementary School, Pomposelli previously taught kindergarten for eight years in Horry County. Throughout her career, Pomposelli has focused on staff development, leadership, and training future teachers by working with various teams to develop new social studies and science curriculums. A graduate of Coastal Carolina University, Pomposelli has been a copperating teacher for student teachers at both Coastal Carolina and College of Charleston. Pompeselli has served as the grade-level chairperson since 2020 and prior to that was a grade-level chairperson and lead mentor at her school in Horry County where she was named the 2015-2016 Forest Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Kory Roberts- Memminger Elementary School



Roberts is in his third year as a fifth-grade teacher at Memminger Elementary School. A College of Charleston graduate, Roberts was part of the “Call Me Mister” program which aims to “increase the pool of available teachers from a broader more diverse background – particularly among the State’s lowest-performing elementary schools.” In addition, Roberts is an advocate for Boys With a Purpose, a program designed to lift up students of poverty in high-risk situtaions. He previously held a position on the CCSD Teacher Cabinet and is on the 2022 Planning Committee for CCSD’s Summer Enrichment Program.

