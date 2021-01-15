CCSD announces change in COVID-19 notification system for elementary schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Friday announced changes to the COVID-19 notification system for elementary school students, teachers, and staff.

Beginning January 19, CCSD will sent parents and guardians an email if a classmate of their child has tested positive.

Therefore, CCSD is urging parents and guardians to ensure their contact information is up to date. Parents should use PowerSchool to make changes.

This new notification system does not replace phone calls that will go out to close contacts.

