CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced an addition to its leadership team Tuesday.

The district’s board of trustees selected Anita Huggins to serve as deputy superintendent of schools.

The district said the decision comes from Huggins’ “commitment and deep sense of service” which they believe have been critical to CCSD over the last two decades.

Huggins recently served as Interim Chief Transformation Officer and Interim Deputy Superintendent. The district said she was also charged with designing, executing, and measuring the success of programs that support an effort to ensure all students read at grade level by fifth grade by the spring of 2027.

She has served in various schools and communities across the district during her tenure – working as an English teacher and principal – and has worked to train hundreds of teachers and administrators across CCSD.

“Ms. Huggins is a collaborative, humble leader who works to build consensus among teams while holding student outcomes at the forefront of all discussions, plans, and actions,” said Superintendent of Schools Don Kennedy. “We are fortunate to have such an experienced, enthusiastic educator with a deep knowledge of CCSD serving our community. Her proven leadership in the community is visionary, strategic, and outside-the-box.”

Huggins holds bachelor’s degrees in both English and Secondary Education and a master’s degree in Secondary Administration.