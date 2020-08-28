CCSD announces meal options for in-person and virtual students this fall

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District announced on Friday options to serve students in face-to-face settings and those who will be attending classes virtually this fall.

The district’s Nutrition Services Department has developed a menu containing many student favorites for those who will be attending classes in person this fall.

They will be packaged for safety and quality. You can preview the menus on CCSD’s website by clicking here.

Students who are attending virtual or remote classes will have to options for receiving meals.

Curbside Pick-up: Nutrition Services will have curbside pick-up daily, Monday through Friday, at a number of schools. At these curbside locations, you will be able to pick up a breakfast and a lunch each day. The list of schools offering this daily curbside option is in the registration form and the times will be published before September 4, 2020.

Meal Bundle: The once a week “bundle” –will include five days of breakfast and lunch meals, every week, at eight school locations throughout the district. These schools are listed in the registration form and the pick-up times are 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Charleston County School District will send out registration forms on Monday, August 31st for all families to register to pick-up meals for their students.

You will choose to either pick-up meals once a week or daily. Those who have opted in will receive the two forms via email.

If you do not receive one, you can visit CCSD’s website to register: ccsdschoolmeals.com.