CCSD announces virtual and in-person graduation plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced on Friday that they are working with high school principals to plan both virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

The virtual ceremonies will be held for all schools on June 8. Each school will have a “pre-recorded graduation celebration…featuring each individual student’s photographs, commencement speeches and remarks, and other recognitions unique to the school.” The ceremonies will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Plans are in the works for in-person ceremonies to be held sometime after June 8. CCSD says that they plan to hold the ceremonies outside and observe social distancing guidelines, as well as limit the number of guests permitted for each graduate.

Teachers and administrators want to give the students the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, but they must do so in a way that does not pose a threat to public health:

“We want to assure our seniors and their parents that appropriately recognizing our graduates is a top priority, as is the health and safety of all those who will be impacted by our decisions regarding graduation ceremonies. We are working tirelessly on ways to hold graduation events that will be special, memorable, and safe.”

As soon as plans for in-person events are finalized, CCSD says that they will inform students and their families.