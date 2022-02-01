CCSD announces winners in a district-wide engagement campaign

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s Division of Strategy and Communication on Tuesday announced winners of a student video/poster contest aimed at promoting student engagement and success.

The “Let’s Get Engaged: Be Present, Be Involved, Be Motivated” campaign focused on three pillars; Attendance, Academic, and Attitude (Behavior).

Schools across the district participated in a lesson discussing what attendance means to them. The students then created posters or videos using one of the themes.

The winners

Elementary Learning Community:

Grand Prize Winner: Pinehurst Elementary School – Madeline Taylor’s first grade class (Alondra Vallecilo, Tah’Nylah Evans, Yeferson Funes Lucas, Keiry funez Cano, Khyli Gibbs, Yamileth Gonzalez Rangel, Victor Guadalupe Rangel, Camila Hernandez Techuacati, Kendra Inestroza Quintero, Abigail Leon Perez, Kiela Ortega Rosas, Benny Perez-Lopez, Mateo Rodriguez Raymundo, Angel Torres-Teran, Keifer Velasquez Velasquez, Yoselin Victoria Barrios, Deandrae Lockwood)

Second Place Winner: Mt. Zion Elementary School – Megan Fleetwood’s fourth grade class (Andrew Fipps, Scarlett Price, Immanuel Cilliard, Nicole Velasquez, Jeremiah Jinks-Rampersant, Krislyn Sams, Juliet Legare, Kiera Maloney, Preston Caligiuri-Lime house, Zoei Johnson, Jailyn Rpoer, Isla Hance, Kimberly Arana,

Jorian Medrano-Aguirre, Kamden Morris, and Henry Faust)

Third Place Winner: W. B. Goodwin Elementary School – fourth grader Sharon Gonzale Valverda, Traniya James, and Shirley Mender

Middle School Learning Community:

Grand Prize Winner: Buist Academy, eighth grader Louise Martin

Second Place Winners: St. James Santee Elementary Middle School – seventh

graders Kiara Deas, Samajaye Garrett, and Ella Bare

Third Place Winners: Baptist Hill Middle High School – seventh graders Jordan

Carter, Varion Simmons, and Codi Stokes

High School Learning Community:

Grand Prize Winner: Baptist Hill Middle High School – eleventh grader Annayah

Mustafaa

All of the participants received a certificate and free pizza from Little Caesars while the top

video or poster winners from each learning community received a plaque for their school, a $100 gift card, and a pizza party for his/her class.

Second place winners received a $50 gift card, and third place winners received a $25 gift card.

The posters and videos were judged by Constituent Board Members David Bell (District 10), Janie Daniels (District 10), and Susannah Sheldon (District 3), and a representative from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, Colleen Dempsey.