CCSD: Applications for 2021-22 virtual academy now open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that the application period of the 2021-22 virtual academy is now open.

The virtual academy will be the only online option, as CCSD will no longer offer remote learning for the upcoming school year.

Classes will be either entirely in-person or entirely virtual. A limited number of seats are available for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.

CCSD offered the following description of the virtual academy:

The virtual academy will be a high-quality, K-8 virtual/online school program to launch in Fall 2021 as a tuition-free online public school program for a limited number of students.

Students will take core courses in English language arts, math, science, social studies, and electives in a high-quality curriculum taught by certified teachers. The teachers will only teach online students.

Students will enroll in a regular school grade or course and participate in all required district and state-mandated testing.

All virtual course curriculum is aligned to South Carolina College and Career State Standards for elementary grade levels and to specific courses at the middle school level.

Students will learn in a hybrid model with both scheduled virtual class time with a teacher (synchronous) and independent assignment work-time (asynchronous).

Gifted and talented and other special program services are also included in this virtual program option.

Students will remain enrolled in their CCSD home school and be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities and events at their home school, but they will be full-time virtual academy students rather than being enrolled in a class online with a teacher at their home school.

Interested parents can apply at this link through April 11.

Applications for the high school virtual academy are done through a separate process.