CCSD approves 2020-2021 academic calendar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has approved a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

The calendar is pending final approval from the State Department of Education.

Following the “Option D” schedule, school will begin on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and end on June 7, 2021.

Fall Break will be November 25-27, 2020.

Winter Break will be December 21, 2020 through January 5, 2021 (faculty and staff will return January 4).

Spring break will be April 5-9, 2021.

Weather makeup days are scheduled for November 23-24, 2020 and February 12, 2021. If weather makeup days are not needed, CCSD says that they will turn into off days for teachers and students.

The full calendar can be viewed here.