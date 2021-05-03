CCSD approves bonuses for teachers, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board on Monday unanimously approved a $4,000,000 plan to give faculty and staff bonuses.

The district says that the bonuses are a way to show appreciation for employees who have put in extra effort to adapt to learning changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money for the bonuses will come from COVID-19 relief funds allocated by the state.

The $500 bonuses will be prorated based on full-time equivalency and will roll out by June.