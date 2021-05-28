CCSD awarded $150K grant for online enrichment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Office of Expanded Learning has been awarded a $150,000 grant to be put towards online enrichment for the Kaleidoscope program.

The grant was provided by Outschool.org, which offers interactive online courses in subjects that range from coding to singing.

CCSD’s Director of Expanded Learning, Jason Sakran, said “having a partner that can help provide engaging, live online learning that is customized for our students is very exciting.” He went on to say that the platform “has been amazing as it inspires the children in our program to follow their passions.”

Sakran said that the classes are instrumental in helping CCSD close the opportunity gap.

The program is currently being piloted in five Title I schools, and CCSD expects it to expand next year.