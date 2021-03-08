CCSD begins vaccinating teachers, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday began the process of COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty and staff.

Students at three CCSD schools had an e-learning day Monday as teachers and staff received first doses as part of the state’s new Phase 1b vaccination plan.

Some 800 doses are expected to be given each day.

Over the next week, the schools will rotate sending teachers and staff to Garrett Academy to receive their shots.

The e-learning schedule is as follows: