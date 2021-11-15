CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds, doctors debunk side effect myths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) began its process of vaccinating five to 11-year-old students against COVID-19. School officials held the first of ten clinics across the county in coordination with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and Fetter Health.

The Medical University of South Carolina said their partnership with CCSD is one that began almost immediately following the Emergency Use Authorization approval of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group of five to 11 years old. Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care at MUSC said they are excited to begin many’s vaccination journeys.

Dr. Mack said, “A total of 9% of the 2 million children in this country who have had COVID are in the five–11-year-old age range, and of that 9%, more than 8,300 hospitalizations, and almost 100 deaths occurred. If that’s your child, those numbers really matter and it is important for us to specifically target this age group.”

The Charleston County School District—continuing its promise in ensuring those who wish to get vaccinated can.

We provided this opportunity for our staff, we provided it for students 12 and up, and we wanna make sure that opportunity exists again for the families who have students in that five to 11 year range. Andy Pruitt, CCSD

If parents want their child to get vaccinated, a permission slip must be signed by a parent or guardian. CCSD plans to have 250 shots available at each location.

Dr. Mack said she wants to reiterate the safety and importance of the vaccine. She said a myth of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle in youth) developing from the vaccines is not a true side effect. She said that myocarditis in children is more likely to come from getting COVID-19 than from the vaccine.

More than 3,000 kids in the five to an 11-year-old age group who were part of the trials, none had myocarditis or anaphylaxis and really the most common reactions were those at they know and love from our usual immunizations so injections site reactions like discomfort, that kind of thing. What we have seen is quite a bit of COVID-related myocarditis as well as MIS-C-related myocarditis. Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MUSC Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care

CCSD Vaccination Schedules

